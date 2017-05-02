2017 Columbus Capital Improvements Budget Released

One day before the City Council primary election, Columbus leaders yesterday unveiled the city's 861.4 million dollar capital improvements budget for the year.

323 million is new spending, and 538.5 million is carried over from past projects. 212 million is set aside for repaving streets, new sidewalks and bike improvements, new traffic signals and other transportation projects. 11.9 million will be spent to relocate Cannon Drive on the OSU campus and 13.1 million will be spent on a streetscape plan along High Street in the Short North. Mayor Andy Ginther says 7.5 million will be spent on building a a new community center in Linden, featuring mental health and addiction services.

The budget also includes 6 million for new fire medics, trucks and equipment, 4.7 million for a new fire station on Waggoner Road, and 6 million for a new police substation on Sancus Boulevard. The budget is funded with the proceeds from voter-approved bond sales. City Council is scheduled to vote on the budget on May 15. The city has posted a copy of the budget online.