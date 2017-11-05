78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene

If you care anything about film, see this doc about Hitch's famous shower scene from Psycho. You'll learn something and have fun at the same time.

78/52

Grade: A

Director: Alexandre O. Phillippe (The People vs. George Lucas)

Screenplay: Phillippe

Cast: Alan Barnette (Hitchcock), Peter Bogdanovich (Hitchcock/Truffaut)

Rating: Documentary

Runtime: 1 h 31 min

by John DeSando

Let’s say you don’t have the time for a film class; do you have 1/12 hours to spend to learn a major chunk about film, let’s say theme, editing, and auteuring? Then see 78/52, a superb analysis of Hitchcock’s famous shower scene.

Wayne Miller, who knows more about Hitch than anyone else I know and regularly visits as guest host on It’s Movie Time, gave it thumbs up with the observation that the doc was replete with facts and observations he didn’t even know.

Here is a perfect example of the ideal educational mantra: to teach and delight. For us in Columbus, it’s playing at the Gateway Film Center. Get there NOW.

John DeSando, a Los Angeles Press Club first-place winner for National Entertainment Journalism, hosts WCBE’s It’s Movie Time and co-hosts Cinema Classics. Contact him at JDeSando@Columbus.rr.com