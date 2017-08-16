WCBE

ACLU Holding Workshop On Consitutional Protesting

By 22 minutes ago

Anti-Trump protestors outside of the Statehouse
Credit Ohio Public Radio

There are important "do's" and "don't's" to protesting, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, which is  holding a workshop in Columbus to teach people how to demonstrate within their constitutional rights.

Ohio Public Radio's Andy Chow explains.

Protests and demonstrations are protected under the First Amendment. But protests that get out of hand and turn violent are no longer peaceful assemblies and can fall out of Constitutional protection.  That’s among the concepts the ACLU will go over in the workshop.

 

The ACLU’s Elizabeth Bonham says these same protections are awarded to hate groups as well. And while she condemns their racism, Bonham says allowing free speech is better than keeping those ideas in the shadows.

 

Bonham: “They fester and they become even more dangerous and what the first amendment does is that it entitles everyone to hear every attitude outside in the light of day.”

 

She adds that gives other groups an opportunity to rally a counter protest.

Tags: 
American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio

Related Content

Justice Department Now Supporting Ohio Voter Roll Purge Case Before SUPCUS

By Aug 9, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

The Justice Department has reversed itself and filed a brief supporting an Ohio voter roll purging case before the U.S. Supreme Court. 

ACLU Says CDP Used Excessive Force On Immigration Protestors

By Jul 13, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio has filed a lawsuit against Columbus Police and the city, alleging officers used excessive force on demonstrators protesting President Trump’s travel ban on January 30th outside of the Statehouse.

ACLU Defends CCS Employee's Homophobic Facebook Slur

By & Jun 20, 2017

Over the weekend a Columbus City Schools official said termination was in the works for an employee who posted hateful comments against LGBTQ people and the city's Pride Festival on his Facebook page.

Advocates Want SUPCO To Allow Kids Charged To Speak With Attorney Before Waiving Right To Counsel

By & May 16, 2017
supremecourt.ohio.gov

A group of juvenile justices advocates is asking the Ohio Supreme Court to require kids charged with certain crimes speak with an attorney before they're asked if they wish to waive representation.

ACLU Wants WCH To Stop Charging Addicts Revived With Naloxone

By & Mar 29, 2017

Washington Court House Police Chief Brian Hottinger says the goal of criminally charging drug users revived with naloxone is to help those addicts.