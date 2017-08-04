WCBE

ACS Gives Ohio Poor Marks For Tobacco Prevention

By 22 minutes ago

A new report by the American Cancer Society shows Ohio is falling behind in preventing tobacco use.

The report grades each state on tobacco control and access to care.  Jeff Stephens of the Society's Ohio chapter says 30 percent of cancer-related deaths in the state are caused by tobacco. He blames the Legislature's lack of funding for tobacco cessation programs and its refusal to increase taxes on tobacco products.

The report gives Ohio good marks for Medicaid coverage and quality of life treatment plans for cancer patients.

 

