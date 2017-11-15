Activists Question Why Cops Can See Body Cam Footage Before Filing Incident Reports

The use of body cameras by police has become more widespread, but there remain inconsistencies in how agencies deal with the footage.

That's raising concerns among community activists. A new report by the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and Upturn Research shows the vast majority of the nation's largest police departments allow officers to view the footage before writing a report or being questioned by investigators. The group believes that policy undermines police credibility and could influence how the officer describes what happened. Police officials say it ensures officer reports are accurate.