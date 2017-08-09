Actor Asks Court To Dismiss Defamation Lawsuit Filed By Chillicothe Woman

Actor James Woods is asking a court to dismiss a Chillicothe activist's defamation lawsuit over a comment he retweeted during the presidential campaign.

Portia Boulger, a supporter of Bernie Sanders, is seeking 3 million dollars in damages. The Twitter account Voxday mistakenly identified Boulger as a woman in a Donald Trump T-shirt appearing to give a Nazi salute during a March 2016 rally. Woods' account then retweeted the photo and tweet. Voxday issued a correction , saying the woman wasn't Boulger. Woods tweeted a correction 10 days later.