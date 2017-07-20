ADAM Board Approves Plans For Detox Center

The Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Board of Franklin County has approved plans for a new drug detox and treatment center.

The facility will have 55 beds, and is part of the Franklin County Opiate Action Plan announced in June. Officials say the center is one way of addressing a shortage of local beds available for people trying to beat opioid addiction. The center will be located at the former Mercy Hospital building on South High Street and will be operated by Maryhaven. It is expected open by September.