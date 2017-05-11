WCBE

A&F Responds To Reports It Is Searching For A Buyer

Struggling New Albany-based teen clothing retailer Abercrombie & Fitch is responding to reports of being in talks with interested buyers by saying it's in preliminary discussions with several parties about a "potential transaction."

A&F says in a statement it doesn't plan to comment again until the discussions are concluded. News reports this week say the chain is in talks with at least two possible buyers. A&F has been hurt by online shoppting and competition from fast-fashion purveyors like H&M or Forever 21. A&F has tried to tweak its brand to attract new shoppers by dumping sexy ads, removing topless male models from its ads and updating its fashions.

Abercrombie & Fitch

