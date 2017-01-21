AG Denies Crime Victim Money To Rhoden Family Member

A crime victims compensation fund has rejected a request for payment of lost wages made on behalf of a relative of a man killed in last year's Pike County shootings.

David Weisel asked the Ohio Victims of Crime Compensation Fund to repay 48 hundred dollars wages he lost while he dealt with the killing of his brother-in-law Christopher Rhoden Senior. The Ohio Attorney General's office says payment was denied because of evidence Rhoden was cultivating marijuana within 10 years prior to his slaying.