AG Rejects Language In Congressional Redistricting Ballot Proposal

The Ohio Attorney General's office has rejected the initial summary language for a ballot proposal changing the way congressional districts are drawn.
The office of Republican Mike DeWine says the League of Women Voters of Ohio, Common Cause Ohio and the Ohio Environmental Council's proposal does not contain a "fair and truthful" description of the measure, as legally required. The groups will need to rewrite the summary and submit 1 thousand valid petition signatures for the process to proceed.
Tags: