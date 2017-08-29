WCBE

Akron Mayor Says Police Chief Resigned Over Misconduct And Probe Of His Nephew

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan says Police Chief James Nice resigned Sunday at Horrigan's request amid questions about the chief's actions in an investigation of his nephew.

Horrigan says he was told over the weekend there was evidence of serious misconduct by Nice related to an ongoing investigation of his nephew. Horrigan says there's also evidence Nice made inappropriate contact with a city employee and made derogatory comments about police officials.  Nice's attorney says his client denies any criminal conduct. Nice had been chief since 2011.
 

