Akron Schools Chief Among Those Applying To Lead Columbus Schools

Seven people have applied so far to become the next superintendent of the Columbus City Schools.

The applicants include David James, the head of the Akron Schools, and Columbus Arts Impact Middle School principal Leon Leavell. The other applicants are current or former superintendents from schools in other states. The deadline to apply to succeed the retiring Dan Good is December 8. The school board has also hired a national search firm, and members will get recommendations after the deadline passes. A successor to Good is likely to be chosen early next year. Good officially leaves the district at the end of December.