Algae Toxin Forces Toledo To Lower Water Quality Rating

The City of Toledo has changed its water quality rating from "clear" to "watch" after algae toxins were detected in water drawn from Lake Erie at the city's intake crib.

The rating change came Friday after microcystin was detected. Toledo officials say no detectable levels of the toxin have been found in treated tap water and emphasized that it's safe to drink. Algae toxins in Toledo's Lake Erie-fed water system caused a crisis in 2014 that affected 500,000 area residents supplied by the city. Toledo spent 41 million dollars last year as part of a 10-year, 500 million dollar project to upgrade its water treatment plant. The city has been testing lake water daily after blooms formed in Lake Erie's western basin this summer.