WCBE

Algae Toxin Forces Toledo To Lower Water Quality Rating

By 1 minute ago

Toledo's Lake Erie water intake crib
Credit toledoblade.com

The City of Toledo has changed its water quality rating from "clear" to "watch" after algae toxins were detected in water drawn from Lake Erie at the city's intake crib.

The rating change came Friday after microcystin was detected. Toledo officials say no detectable levels of the toxin have been found in treated tap water and emphasized that it's safe to drink. Algae toxins in Toledo's Lake Erie-fed water system caused a crisis in 2014 that affected 500,000 area residents supplied by the city. Toledo spent 41 million dollars last year as part of a 10-year, 500 million dollar project to upgrade its water treatment plant. The city has been testing lake water daily after blooms formed in Lake Erie's western basin this summer.

Tags: 
Toledo Water Ban
Toxic Algae
Algae Blooms
Lake Erie
Microcystin

Related Content

Toledo Water Crisis Sparks Creation Of Statewide Protocol For Toxin Testing

By Aug 11, 2014

Toledo’s recent drinking-water ban sparked multiple layers of government to create a uniform statewide protocol to test for toxins from algae blooms in Lake Erie. 

Toledo Mayor Lifts Water Ban, Officials Monitor Bottled Water Prices

By & Aug 4, 2014

Toledo Mayor Michael Collins this morning lifted the water ban that left 400,000 Ohio and Michigan residents scrambling for water for drinking, cooking and bathing.

Study: Algae Blooms Lower Home Values

By Aug 22, 2017
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

A study by Ohio State University researchers shows algae blooms lower the values of homes on waterways surrounding them.

Environmental Groups Again Sue EPA Over Toxic Algae Blooms

By Jul 19, 2017

Environmental groups have filed another lawsuit against the U.S. EPA over its decision not to declare the western Lake Erie basin impaired by toxic algae.

Kasich Signs Overhaul Of Ohio Lake Erie Commission

By Jul 10, 2017
lakeerie.ohio.gov

Ohio Governor John Kasich has signed into law legislation consolidating oversight of the work being done to reduce the phosphorous feeding harmful algae blooms in Lake Erie.

Toxic Algae Warning Signs Posted At Two Buckeye Lake Beaches

By Jun 21, 2017

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has posted warning signs at two Buckeye Lake beaches because of high toxic algae levels.