The 17-year-old male West Liberty High School student charged with shooting and wounding a fellow student at the school last Friday will remain in juvenile detention on 13 charges.

A judge made the determination on Monday. Champaign County prosecutors say Ely Serna fired a 12-gauge shotgun, seriously wounding 16-year-old Logan Cole. Serna could face additional charges. Classes resume today with sheriff's deputies at each building entrance.