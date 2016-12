A Franklin County judge has ruled the Columbus man accused of killing a transgender woman is not competent to stand trial.

The judge says James Byrd has a mental illness. Byrd will undergo treatment over the next year before a new trial date is set. Byrd is accused of beating and fatally shooting 28-year-old Rae'Lynn Thomas last August following a fight inside the Tracy Circle apartment they shared with Thomas' mother. Authorities have not released a possible motive.