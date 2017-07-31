WCBE

Amazon Plans Local Job Fair On Wednesday

Online retailer Amazon plans to hire 14 hundred additional workers for its distribution centers in Obetz and Etna Township.

The company will conduct a national job fair this week, with a goal of hiring 50 thousand U.S. workers. The retailer says the hires are being made to handle increased sales during the holiday shopping season. A job fair will be held Wednesday at the Etna Township facility. The move comes as the nation's retailers face a tight job market. Meanwhile, plans are in the works to build an Amazon distribution center at the vacant Randall Park Mall in North Randall. Officials hope the center will create 12 hundred jobs.  The Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority has approved spending 123 million taxpayer dollars to support the construction. Amazon is also looking in other cities for a site that can accommodate 64 truck docks and parking for 200 semis.

