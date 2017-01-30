AMBER ALERT Issued For Columbus Toddler

Here’s an update on the AMBER ALERT issued this morning by Columbus Police for a 4-year-old girl who was in the backseat of a car when it was stolen.

Police say they located the vehicle at East 5th Avenue and Corrugated Way, but the girl has NOT been found. Police describe 4-year-old Janylia Fails as black, about 3 feet tall and 40 pounds. She was wearing a purple, floral pattern coat and jeans. Anyone with more information should contact Columbus police or call the AMBER ALERT HOTLINE at 614-645-4194. That’s 614-645-4194.