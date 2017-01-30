AMBER ALERT update: Columbus Toddler Found Unharmed

Here’s an update on the Amber Alert issued this morning by Columbus Police for a 4-year-old girl who was in the backseat of a car when it was stolen.

Shorlty after 10:30 this morning, Columbus police issued a statement saying the girl was found unharmed. Authorities issued the Amber Alert after a car was stolen near Chittenden Avenue and N. 4th Street. Police say the mother had been warming up the car and put the four-year-old in the back seat, then went back into her residence to get another child when the car was stolen. They plan to release more information as the investigation continues.