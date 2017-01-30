WCBE

AMBER ALERT update: Columbus Toddler Found Unharmed

By 1 hour ago

Here’s an update on the Amber Alert issued this morning by Columbus Police for a 4-year-old girl who was in the backseat of a car when it was stolen. 

Shorlty after 10:30 this morning, Columbus police issued a statement saying the girl was found unharmed. Authorities issued the Amber Alert after a car was stolen near Chittenden Avenue and N. 4th Street. Police say the mother had been warming up the car and put the four-year-old in the back seat, then went back into her residence to get another child when the car was stolen. They plan to release more information as the investigation continues.

Tags: 
Amber Alert
Janylia Fails