Anchor Hocking Parent Gets Tax Break To Move To Columbus

Columbus City Council last night approved giving the parent of Anchor Hocking a tax break to move its headquarters from Lancaster.

The city is giving the Oneida group a 50 percent income tax break on more than fifty jobs at the corporate offices that will move to the old Columbia Gas building on 200 Civic Center Drive in Columbus. Columbus development director Steve Schoeny insists this is not a case of one city poaching jobs from another.

A production plant in Lancaster will remain open, and no job losses are expected. The company says it will hold grand opening events for the new offices over the summer. EveryWare Global changed it's name to The Oneida Group last January. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2015.