Anchor Hocking Parent Gets Tax Break To Move To Columbus

Credit theoneidagroup.com

Columbus City Council last night approved giving the parent of Anchor Hocking a tax break to move its headquarters from Lancaster.

The city is giving the Oneida group a 50 percent income tax break on more than fifty jobs at the corporate offices that will move to the old Columbia Gas building on 200 Civic Center Drive in Columbus. Columbus development director Steve Schoeny insists this is not a case of one city poaching jobs from another.

A production plant in Lancaster will remain open, and no job losses are expected.  The company says it will hold grand opening events for the new offices over the summer. EveryWare Global changed it's name to The Oneida Group last January. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2015.

Tax Breaks
The Oneida Group
Anchor Hocking
Columbus City Council
Steve Schoeny

Anchor Hocking's Parent Company Moving To Columbus From Lancaster

By Apr 15, 2017
theoneidagroup.com

The parent of Anchor Hocking is moving its company headquarters from Lancaster to Columbus. 

'Glass House' Chronicles The Sharp Decline Of An All-American Factory Town

By editor Feb 6, 2017

Lancaster, Ohio, the home of the Fortune 500 company Anchor Hocking, was once a bustling center of industry and employment. At its peak following World War II, Lancaster's hometown company was the world's largest maker of glassware and employed more than 5,000 town residents.

Though Anchor Hocking remains in Lancaster today, it is a shell of its former self, and the once thriving town is beset by underemployment and drug abuse. Lancaster native Brian Alexander chronicles the rise and fall of his hometown in his new book, Glass House.

Worker Killed At Anchor Hocking Plant

By Apr 5, 2016
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

A worker at the Anchor Hocking plant in Lancaster died yesterday after the dome of a ceramic tank collapsed.

Anchor Hocking Parent Files For Chapter 11

By Apr 3, 2015
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

The parent company of Lancaster-based glassware maker Anchor Hocking is filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to reduce long-term debt.

Anchor Hocking Gets Cash Infusion To Stay Afloat

By Jul 31, 2014
Lancaster Eagle Gazette

Hundreds of workers at the Anchor Hocking plant in Lancaster will keep their jobs after a last-minute cash infusion. 

Anchor Hocking To Recall Some Laid-Off Workers In Lancaster

By Jul 11, 2014

Glass maker Anchor Hocking says its Lancaster plant will resume production next week following a spill of molten glass earlier this week.

Ohio's Brown To Oppose Trump's Corporate Tax Cut

By Apr 26, 2017
wksu.org

Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio says his constituents will support his opposition to President Trump's corporate tax cut proposal. 

Council Approves Business Relocation Tax Break, Money For Riverside-Bradley Project

By Apr 18, 2017
bizjournals.com

Columbus City Council last night approved a 6-year, 65 percent income tax break for a health care I-T company to move from Dublin to Columbus. 

Redevelopment Plan Chosen For North Market

By Apr 12, 2017
Foley

Columbus officials have announced redevelopment plans for the North Market. 

Columbus Renews Recycling Contract At Much Higher Cost

By Mar 14, 2017
pinterest.com

Columbus City Council last night approved a contract with Rumpke to collect recyclables and yard waste over the next five years.

Council Approves Tax Break, Alley Repair, Renews EMS Billing Contract

By Feb 28, 2017
acorndistributors.com

Columbus City Council last night approved a 1.7 million dollar contract with a private company to bill insurance companies for EMS and ambulance services.