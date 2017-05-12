WCBE

Annual "Stamp Out Hunger" Food Drive Is This Saturday

By 1 hour ago

U.S. Postal Service letter carriers across Ohio and the nation are participating in the annual "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive on Saturday. 

Jeffrey Frey is one of the participating carriers. He notes Ohio has one of the highest rates of food insecurity in the nation.

People are asked to leave nonperishable food items in or near their mailboxes this Saturday. The carriers will give the items to local food banks. The Ohio House's version of the two-year state budget bill cuts one million dollars in funding for food banks.

Stamp Out Hunger
Ohio Association of Foodbanks
Food Insecurity
U.S. Postal Service
National Association of Letter Carriers

