Annual "Stamp Out Hunger" Food Drive Is This Saturday

U.S. Postal Service letter carriers across Ohio and the nation are participating in the annual "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive on Saturday.

Jeffrey Frey is one of the participating carriers. He notes Ohio has one of the highest rates of food insecurity in the nation.

People are asked to leave nonperishable food items in or near their mailboxes this Saturday. The carriers will give the items to local food banks. The Ohio House's version of the two-year state budget bill cuts one million dollars in funding for food banks.