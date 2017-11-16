WCBE

Another Fraternity Pledge Death — The Fourth This Year

  (Billy Hathorn via Wikimedia Commons)
Texas State University officials are suspending all fraternities and sororities on campus following the death of a student hours after he attended a pledge event. Similar episodes in Florida, Pennsylvania and elsewhere have university officials around the country struggling with how to oversee Greek activities on their campuses.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with DaLyah Jones of KUT to get the latest from Texas State.

