Another Study Shows GOP Health Care Bill Would Adversely Impact Rural Ohioans

Rural Ohioans are concerned healthcare changes proposed by Congressional Republicans will have a harmful effect on their tax credits and subsidies.

Jesse Cross-Call of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities says under the plan, those Ohioans would see higher premiums and lower tax credits.

Cross-Call says there are certain factors facing rural communities deal that will impact them worse than urban areas.

Cross-Call says of the more than 11 million people who have Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act, nearly 1.7 million live in rural America. The bill that would replace the ACA is now in the U.S. Senate. Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich has been pushing lawmakers to keep Medicaid expansion in the bill. But the proposal cuts Medicaid funding by 880 billion dollars. Those cuts would also impact the Medicaid School Program, which helps schools pay for special education services and wellness care for children in poverty. The bill still requires schools to provide services under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. But the cuts could force schools to fire special education therapists or increase class sizes.