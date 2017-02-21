Another Wave Of Bomb Threats Against Jewish Community Centers Reported

Local and federal authorities are investigating a bomb threat called in to a Jewish Community Center in Beechwood.

Mandel Jewish Community Center officials say they were one of eleven nationwide to receive a call yesterday about a bomb. Beachwood police searched the building and found no evidence of an explosive. The threats are similar to those made on three previous days last month, including one in Columbus. As of Monday, the JCC Association says there have been 69 hoax bomb threats phoned in to 54 centers in 27 states and one Canadian province. The FBI and the Justice Department are investigating the threats as possible civil rights violations.