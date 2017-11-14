WCBE

Appeals Court Allows To Proceed Lawsuit Claiming Blind Ohioans Lack Full Access To Absentee Voting

By 2 hours ago

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati  has revived a lawsuit alleging blind Ohioans have been denied "meaningful access" to the absentee voting system.

Disability Rights Ohio sued Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted in 2015, claiming blind residents and those with certain disabilities are being denied an equal opportunity to independently and privately vote absentee by mail. Husted contended county boards of election already offer special accommodations. A federal judge sided with Husted last year, saying changes to accommodate the blind would fundamentally alter the entire system. The appeals court has allowed the lawsuit to proceed.

Tags: 
Americans with Disabilities Act
Disability Rights Ohio
Absentee Ballots
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted
6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

