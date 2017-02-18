WCBE

Appeals Court Rejects DeWine's Challenge Of ACA Tax

By 10 minutes ago

A federal appeals court has rejected a lawsuit by Republican Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine challenging what he called an unconstitutional health care tax levied on state and local governments.

The 2015 lawsuit argued there was no precedent allowing the collection of 6.25 million dollars the previous year from government entities and nothing in the federal health care law that allowed such a tax. At issue is a provision in the law permitting tax assessments against health insurance companies and certain employers who offer self-insured group health plans to help keep premiums affordable. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati has ruled the tax is constitutional.  Lawsuit parties include Shawnee State, Bowling Green and Youngstown State universities and the University of Akron.

Tags: 
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine
Affordable Care Act
6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
Shawnee State University
Bowling Green State University
Youngstown State University
University of Akron

