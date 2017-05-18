WCBE

Appointment Of Mueller As Special Counsel Praised By Former Federal Prosecutor In Ohio

By 4 hours ago

Carole Rendon
Credit wksu.org

The Justice Department’s selection of former FBI director Robert Mueller as special counsel investigating ties between Russia and the Trump campaign is drawing bipartisan praise.

A former federal prosecutor in Ohio says that’s for a good reason. ML Schultze of member station WKSU in Kent reports.

Carole Rendon was among the nearly four-dozen U.S. attorneys unexpectedly fired by the Trump administration in March. Both Mueller and the man who appointed him Wednesday evening, Rod Rosenstein, had been US attorneys in other districts, and Rendon says she respects both. She thinks Mueller, a former FBI director, will do a thorough job.

“I think it’s really important for the American people to have faith that this investigation that is so critical is going to be done effectively, that it’s going to be done independently of the political process and that it’s going to be done by somebody who’s got the qualifications that you need to handle something of this
magnitude. And Bob Mueller certainly does."

Rendon, who was U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio for a year, is now in private practice in Cleveland.
 

Tags: 
Russia
President Trump
U.S. Department of Justice
Carole Rendon
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Robert Mueller

Related Content

Former FBI Director Mueller Appointed As Special Counsel To Oversee Russia Probe

By 15 hours ago

Updated at 9:15 p.m. ET

The Justice Department is appointing former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee the growing probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible ties to associates of President Trump.

"In my capacity as acting Attorney General, I determined that it is in the public interest for me to exercise my authority and appoint a Special Counsel to assume responsibility for this matter," Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said in a statement.

Trump Supporters, Opponents Rally At Statehouse

By Mar 26, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Supporters and opponents of President Trump each held rallies at the Statehouse on Saturday.