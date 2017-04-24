WCBE
Related Program: 
Shelf Discovery

April 24, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Wishful Drinking by Carrie Fisher

By 13 hours ago

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin explores the troubled, tragic, and wildly entertaining life of Carrie Fisher with the audio edition of Wishful Drinking.

Title: Wishful Drinking

Author: Carrie Fisher

Runtime: 3 hours, 8 minutes

Publisher: Simon & Schuster Audio

AISN: B001NQ6HKW

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

For show archives, visit ShelfDiscovery.org.  And, for the latest updates, be sure to like Shelf Discovery Radio on Facebook.

About the Host:

Kristin Dreyer Kramer is the editor-in-chief of NightsAndWeekends.com.  She also hosts the nationally-syndicated film review show Reel Discovery.

Tags: 
Shelf Discovery
book
review
Wishful Drinking
Carrie Fisher
memoir

Related Content

April 10, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Double Up by Gretchen Archer

By Apr 10, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin sets out on a casino caper with a new mom in Double Up by Gretchen Archer.

Title: Double Up (Davis Way #6)

Author: Gretchen Archer

Pages: 196

Publisher: Henery Press

ISBN: 978-1635111842

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

April 3, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Armstrong & Charlie by Steven B. Frank

By Apr 3, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin takes the bus to sixth grade with Steven B. Frank’s Armstrong & Charlie.

Title: Armstrong & Charlie

Author: Steven B. Frank

Pages: 295

Publisher: HMH Books for Young Readers

ISBN: 978-0544826083

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

March 27, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Sweet Lake by Christine Nolfi

By Mar 27, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin makes a drama-filled stop at a lake-front inn with Christine Nolfi’s Sweet Lake.

Title: Sweet Lake

Author: Christine Nolfi

Pages: 340

Publisher: Lake Union Publishing

ISBN: 978-1503942516

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

March 20, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Make ‘Em Laugh by Debbie Reynolds and Dorian Hannaway

By Mar 20, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin listens in on the adventures of a late Hollywood legend with Make ‘Em Laugh by Debbie Reynolds and Dorian Hannaway.

Title: Make ‘Em Laugh: Short-Term Memories of Longtime Friends

Author: Debbie Reynolds and Dorian Hannaway

Runtime: 5 hours, 51 minutes

Publisher: HarperAudio

AISN: B014I5G07E

March 13, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Girl 99 by Andy Jones

By Mar 13, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin follows a single guy on an ill-advised quest in Girl 99 by Andy Jones.

Title: Girl 99

Author: Andy Jones

Pages: 309

Publisher: Lake Union Publishing

ISBN: 978-1503942295

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.