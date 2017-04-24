April 24, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Wishful Drinking by Carrie Fisher

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin explores the troubled, tragic, and wildly entertaining life of Carrie Fisher with the audio edition of Wishful Drinking.

Title: Wishful Drinking

Author: Carrie Fisher

Runtime: 3 hours, 8 minutes

Publisher: Simon & Schuster Audio

AISN: B001NQ6HKW

