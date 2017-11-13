The Arguments For And Against The Estate Tax

Republican lawmakers are pushing forward versions of their federal tax system overhaul. A Senate tax committee will hammer out details of one plan on Monday and the House will vote on a similar bill as soon as Thursday. One point of contention is how to address the estate tax, which applies to inheritances of more than $5.5 million.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) about the arguments for and against cutting the estate tax.

