WCBE

Arrest Of Rhoden Family Member Not Related To Murder

By & Jo Ingles 40 minutes ago
  • Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine updates investigation
    Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine updates investigation
    Jo Ingles

Two Pike County men have been arrested on drug charges in a federal, state and local investigation. One of those charged is related to the eight members of the Rhoden family who were murdered last year. 

Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports.

 

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine says 38-year-old Josh Rhoden was one of two people arrested in a Pike County drug investigation. He’s been charged with drug trafficking. Josh Rhoden is a cousin of Chris Rhoden Senior, who, along with seven other family members, were brutally murdered in their homes last summer. DeWine says this case isn’t related to the murders.

“We are making progress on this investigation. We aren’t there yet. These charges arose out of what we were doing in investigating the murder but they are not directly related to the murders themselves.”

The homes of Josh Rhoden and John McJunkin in Peebles were searched. Authorities found more than $8000 in cash, more than $7000 in prescription pills, nine guns and a small amount of marijuana. McJunkin was arrested on a felony charge of possession of drugs.

Tags: 
Rhoden family

Related Content

Authorities: Rhoden Family Killer Or Killers Knew Victims

By Aug 21, 2016
chicagotribune.com

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine says whoever killed eight members from the same Pike County family were familiar with the victims, their homes and the surrounding area.

State Helps Pay Costs Of Funerals Of Three Rhoden Family Members

By Oct 23, 2016
ohiocourtofclaims.gov

The Ohio Attorney General's Office has approved 22 thousand 500 dollars to help pay for the funerals of three Pike County siblings who were among eight family members slain earlier this year.