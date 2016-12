Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal robbery and shooting on East Sixth Avenue on December 17.

21-year-old Ciree Matthews and 19-year-old Janel Brightwell face murder and aggravated robbery charges in the death of 19-year-old Shai-Kee Shikary Ray Allen. Additional details have not been released. Allen's death was the city's 100th homicide of the year, the most in one year since 2010.