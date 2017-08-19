WCBE

Asian Carp Caught This Summer Evaded Electronic Barrier System

The silver carp captured in June in Illinois weighs about 8 pounds and measures 28 inches long.
Credit Illinois Department of Natural Resources

The Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee says an Asian carp found in a Chicago waterway this summer apparently got past an electric barrier system intended to prevent the invasive fish from reaching the Great Lakes.

An autopsy shows the 4-year-old male silver carp originated in the Illinois/Middle Mississippi watershed. It was caught June 22 in Chicago's Little Calumet River, about 9 miles from Lake Michigan. That would suggest the carp somehow evaded three electric barriers 37 miles from the lake. But officials say they're not sure how it happened. Environmentalists and officials in some Great Lakes states say the barriers aren't enough to stop the carp. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently released a list of options for strengthening defenses at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Illinois.
 

Asian Carp
Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee
Great Lakes
Lake Erie
Invasive Species
Brandon Road Lock and Dam

Feds Release Asian Carp Report

By & Aug 8, 2017
wikipedia

Environmental groups say a new report from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers makes clear urgent action is needed to prevent Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes.

Feds To Release Asian Carp Report This Month

By Aug 2, 2017
wikipedia

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will release a previously delayed report on measures at an Illinois waterway chokepoint to prevent the Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes.

No Additional Asian Carp Found In Chicago Waterway

By Jul 12, 2017
Illinois Department of Natural Resources

The Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee says no additional carp have turned up in the Chicago waterway where the recent discovery of an adult male triggered an intensive search.

'Cause For Serious Concern': Invasive Carp Caught 9 Miles From Great Lakes

By Jun 23, 2017

A live Asian carp — an invasive fish so threatening to local U.S. ecosystems that officials have struggled to keep it out of the Great Lakes — has been caught 9 miles from Lake Michigan, beyond a system of underwater electric barriers.

Diverse Groups Ask For More Protection For Great Lakes

By & Associated Press Feb 1, 2016

Business, government and environmental activists are asking authorities to take more steps to protect the health of Lake Erie. Jim Letizia reports.  