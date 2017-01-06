Attorney Claims Trump Elector Violated City Charter

An attorney contends an Ohio elector for Donald Trump who is also a Kettering City Council member violated the city charter.

A letter sent Thursday to Kettering's law director by Democratic attorney Subodh Chandra says Rob Scott's council seat should be declared vacant because he violated a charter provision against holding two public positions. Scott, the vice mayor and tea party activist who was deputy Ohio campaign manager for Trump, calls the letter "sour grapes." Chandra, who sent the letter on behalf of a Kettering resident, made a similar legal challenge last month against State Representative Christina Hagan, who subsequently stepped down as elector. Scott stepped in for her.