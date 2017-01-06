WCBE

Attorney Claims Trump Elector Violated City Charter

By 57 minutes ago

Rob Scott
Credit ketteringoh.org

An attorney contends an Ohio elector for Donald Trump who is also a Kettering City Council member violated the city charter.

A letter sent Thursday to Kettering's law director by Democratic attorney Subodh Chandra says Rob Scott's council seat should be declared vacant because he violated a charter provision against holding two public positions. Scott, the vice mayor and tea party activist who was deputy Ohio campaign manager for Trump,  calls the letter "sour grapes." Chandra, who sent the letter on behalf of a Kettering resident, made a similar legal challenge last month against State Representative Christina Hagan, who subsequently stepped down as elector. Scott stepped in for her.

Tags: 
Christina Hagan
Rob Scott
Kettering
Subodh Chandra
Donald Trump

Related Content

Ohio Electors Choose Trump

By & Dec 20, 2016
Ohio Public Radio

Ohio's 18 Electoral College members voted yesterday for Donald Trump as the next president.

Lawsuit Being Filed Today Targets Ohio Elector

By & Dec 19, 2016
ohiohousegop.blogspot.com

Ohio's members of the Electoral College will be gathering in Columbus today to vote for Donald Trump as the next president.

Voting Law Challenge Goes To Federal Court Today

By Aug 4, 2016
Ohio Public Radio

A federal appeals court is scheduled to hear arguments today on Ohio's voting laws.

Family Money Going To Build Public Memorial Where Tamir Rice Was Killed

By May 3, 2016
youtube.com

The Tamir Rice family will donate an undisclosed amount of money to the City of Cleveland in order to get approval to build a memorial for the 12-year-old at the recreation center where he was shot and killed in November of 2014.

Police Union Chief Wants Tamir Rice Family To Spend Some Settlement Money On Firearms Education

By Apr 26, 2016
Rice Family

The city of Cleveland has reached a 6 million dollar settlement of a lawsuit over the death of a 12-year-old black boy shot by a white police officer while playing with a pellet gun in November 2014.

Cleveland Wants To Bill Tamir Rice Family For EMS, Ambulance Services

By Feb 11, 2016
Rice Family

The city of Cleveland wants to bill the family of Tamir Rice for ems and ambulance services he received after being shot in November 2014.