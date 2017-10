The U.S. Supreme Court is delaying hearing arguments in early November over Ohio's effort to purge its voter rolls because one of the attorneys for the challengers is ill.

The court announced the change on Friday, less than two weeks before the scheduled November 8 argument. An attorney for voters challenging Ohio's voter purge told the court Brenda Wright is on medical leave and unable to work. Wright had been set to argue the case. No new argument date has been set.