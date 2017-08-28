WCBE
August 28, 2017 Shelf Discovery: 13 Dates by Matt Dunn

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin goes on a series of dates in an attempt to find love with 13 Dates by Matt Dunn.

Title: 13 Dates

Author: Matt Dunn

Pages: 322

Publisher: Lake Union Publishing

ISBN: 978-1612185798

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

About the Host:

Kristin Dreyer Kramer is the editor-in-chief of NightsAndWeekends.com.  She also hosts the nationally-syndicated film review show Reel Discovery

Related Content

August 14, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Once Upon a Frog by Sarah Mlynowski

By Aug 14, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin ends up stuck in the story of the frog prince with a couple of adventurous siblings in the audio edition of Sarah Mlynowski’s Once Upon a Frog.

Title: Once Upon a Frog (Whatever After #8)

Author: Sarah Mlynowski

Runtime: 3 hours, 21 minutes

Publisher: Scholastic Audio

AISN: B018UTHDDO

August 7, 2017 Shelf Discovery: The Marriage Pact by Michelle Richmond

By Aug 7, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin fights for marriage with a couple of newlyweds in Michelle Richmond’s psychological thriller The Marriage Pact.

Title: The Marriage Pact

Author: Michelle Richmond

Pages: 417

Publisher: Bantam

ISBN: 978-0385343299

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

July 31, 2017 Shelf Discovery: The Secret Diary of Hendrik Groen, 83 1/4 Years Old by Hendrik Groen

By Jul 31, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin moves into a retirement community that’s anything but dull with the maybe-memoir The Secret Diary of Hendrik Groen, 83 1/4 Years Old.

Title: The Secret Diary of Hendrik Groen, 83 1/4 Years Old

Author: Hendrik Groen (translated by Hester Velmans)

Pages: 237

Publisher: Grand Central Publishing

ISBN: 978-1455542178

July 24, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Sprinkle with Murder by Jenn McKinlay

By Jul 24, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin hunts for a killer with a cupcake baker in the audio edition of Jenn McKinlay’s Sprinkle with Murder

Title: Sprinkle with Murder

Author: Jenn McKinlay

Runtime: 6 hours, 24 minutes

Publisher: Dreamscape Media

AISN: B01N1LTMJQ

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

July 17, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Fitness Junkie by Lucy Sykes and Jo Piazza

By Jul 17, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin explores the wild world of heath and fitness with Fitness Junkie by Lucy Sykes and Jo Piazza.

Title: Fitness Junkie

Author: Lucy Sykes and Jo Piazza

Pages: 256

Publisher: Doubleday

ISBN: 978-0385541800

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.