August 28, 2017 Shelf Discovery: 13 Dates by Matt Dunn

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin goes on a series of dates in an attempt to find love with 13 Dates by Matt Dunn.
Title: 13 Dates
Author: Matt Dunn
Pages: 322
Publisher: Lake Union Publishing
ISBN: 978-1612185798
And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.
For show archives, visit ShelfDiscovery.org. And, for the latest updates, be sure to like Shelf Discovery Radio on Facebook.
About the Host:
Kristin Dreyer Kramer is the editor-in-chief of NightsAndWeekends.com. She also hosts the nationally-syndicated film review show Reel Discovery.