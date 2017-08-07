August 7, 2017 Shelf Discovery: The Marriage Pact by Michelle Richmond

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin fights for marriage with a couple of newlyweds in Michelle Richmond’s psychological thriller The Marriage Pact.
Title: The Marriage Pact
Author: Michelle Richmond
Pages: 417
Publisher: Bantam
ISBN: 978-0385343299
And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.
For show archives, visit ShelfDiscovery.org. And, for the latest updates, be sure to like Shelf Discovery Radio on Facebook.
About the Host:
Kristin Dreyer Kramer is the editor-in-chief of NightsAndWeekends.com. She also hosts the nationally-syndicated film review show Reel Discovery.