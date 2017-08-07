WCBE
Related Program: 
Shelf Discovery

August 7, 2017 Shelf Discovery: The Marriage Pact by Michelle Richmond

By 1 hour ago

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin fights for marriage with a couple of newlyweds in Michelle Richmond’s psychological thriller The Marriage Pact.

Title: The Marriage Pact

Author: Michelle Richmond

Pages: 417

Publisher: Bantam

ISBN: 978-0385343299

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

For show archives, visit ShelfDiscovery.org.  And, for the latest updates, be sure to like Shelf Discovery Radio on Facebook.

About the Host:

Kristin Dreyer Kramer is the editor-in-chief of NightsAndWeekends.com.  She also hosts the nationally-syndicated film review show Reel Discovery

Tags: 
Shelf Discovery
book
review
The Marriage Pact
Michelle Richmond

Related Content

July 24, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Sprinkle with Murder by Jenn McKinlay

By Jul 24, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin hunts for a killer with a cupcake baker in the audio edition of Jenn McKinlay’s Sprinkle with Murder

Title: Sprinkle with Murder

Author: Jenn McKinlay

Runtime: 6 hours, 24 minutes

Publisher: Dreamscape Media

AISN: B01N1LTMJQ

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

July 17, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Fitness Junkie by Lucy Sykes and Jo Piazza

By Jul 17, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin explores the wild world of heath and fitness with Fitness Junkie by Lucy Sykes and Jo Piazza.

Title: Fitness Junkie

Author: Lucy Sykes and Jo Piazza

Pages: 256

Publisher: Doubleday

ISBN: 978-0385541800

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

July 10, 2017 Shelf Discovery: The Weight of Lies by Emily Carpenter

By Jul 10, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin joins a troubled young woman on a mission to uncover the truth about her family’s past in author Emily Carpenter’s The Weight of Lies.

Title: The Weight of Lies

Author: Emily Carpenter

Pages: 375

Publisher: Lake Union Publishing

ISBN: 978-1477818435

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

July 3, 2017 Shelf Discovery: The Child by Fiona Barton

By Jul 3, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin follows a desperate journalist on an emotional journey in Fiona Barton’s The Child.

Title: The Child

Author: Fiona Barton

Pages: 329

Publisher: Berkley

ISBN: 978-1101990483

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

June 19, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Sunbaked by Junie Coffey

By Jun 19, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin trades the hustle and bustle of city life for an island mystery in Junie Coffey’s Sunbaked.

Title: Sunbaked (Pineapple Cay #1)

Author: Junie Coffey

Pages: 244

Publisher: Lake Union Publishing

ISBN: 978-1477823934

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.