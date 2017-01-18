Authorities End Search For Missing Plane Carrying Six Central Ohioans

Officials say DNA matches have been developed for three of the six people aboard a plane that is believed to have crashed into Lake Erie last month after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

Airport commissioner Khalid Bahhur says the search for remains and plane debris has ended.

Bahhur says previously recovered remains appear to match those of three missing passengers.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined. The victims are a Columbus businessman, his wife, their two sons, their neighbor and his daughter.