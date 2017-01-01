Authorities Hope To Resume Recovery Efforts Sunday For Missing Plane Carrying Six Central Ohioans

Officials say Saturday's weather and water conditions did not allow for recovery efforts to begin for a small plane carrying six people that disappeared over Lake Erie late Thursday after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

The U.S. Coast Guard search for the plane was called off Friday. John T. Fleming, chief executive of a Columbus-based beverage distribution company, was piloting the plane. His wife, their two teenage sons, and two neighbors were aboard. Officials say they expect three vessels to be on the water Sunday: a 27-foot boat from city fire division, a 45-foot U.S. Coast Guard vessel and a 50-foot boat operated by Underwater Marine Contractors. All will be equipped with sonar technology. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board plan to investigate the cause of the plane's disappearance.