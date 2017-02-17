Authorities ID Man Killed By Columbus Police Earlier This Week

Columbus police officials have identified the man killed by officers Tuesday night in the 400 block of South Powell Avenue as they were investigating a double-stabbing nearby.

53-year-old Mike Morris died at the same hospital where two people were taken hours earlier after being stabbed during a robbery attempt at the Desert Island Club on Josephine Avenue. The victims, identified as Mike Mercer and his girlfriend Nancy Curry, are listed in stable condition. Police say they have recovered the knife that was used in the stabbings. The Desert Island Club is a community center for recovering addicts.