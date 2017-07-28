WCBE

Authorities ID Victims Of State Fair Ride Accident

By & 58 minutes ago

Tyler Jarrell
Credit U.S. Marine Corps via Associated Press

Authorities have identified the person killed in Wednesday night's ride accident at the Ohio State Fair.

18-year-old Tyler Jarrell was set to begin basic training with the U.S. Marines next year, when he was set to graduate from Franklin Heights High School.  Seven other riders were badly injured when the Fire Ball flung them through the air. They are identified as: 36-year-old Tamika Dunlap of Reynoldsburg; 42-year-old Russell Franks of Columbus; 19-year-old Keziah Lewi of Columbus; 22-year-old Jacob Andrews of Pataskala; 18-year-old Jennifer Lambert of Columbus; 19-year-old Abdihakim Hussein of Columbus, and a teen boy whose name is being withheld at the request of the family. State investigators continue probing the accident.

