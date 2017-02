More details are expected to emerge today from a fatal double-shooting in Licking County.

Sheriff's deputies responding to reports of gunfire yesterday on Price Road in Newark Township found two victims of an apparent murder-suicide. Sheriff Randy Thorpe says the victims are a deputy and his wife, identified as 34-year-old David Lewandowski and 24-year-old Elizabeth Lewandowski. The woman was a nurse at a local hospital. Thorpe has not identified the shooter.