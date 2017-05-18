WCBE

Authorities Probing Early Release From Prison Of Kirkersville Shooter

Thomas Hartless
Authorities have found more than 60 guns at the home of the man who fatally shot three people, including his former girlfriend and the Kirkersville police chief last week.

The guns were found Friday at the home of 43-year-old Thomas Hartless, hours after the shootings. Meanwhile, Licking County Municipal Court officials are investigating a judge's decision to grant Hartman early release from prison . Jim Letizia reports.

Judge Michael Higgins signed the order allowing 43-year-old Thomas Hartless out of jail after he served less than 30 days of a 90-day sentence for domestic abuse. Police say Hartless killed his ex-girlfriend, 46-year-old nurse Marlina Medrano, her coworker and Kirkersville's police chief before taking his own life at a nursing home last week.  Public records show he had a history of physically and emotionally abusing Medrano.  Public records also show Medrano filed for a civil protection order against Hartless a week before the shootings. Meanwhile, funeral services have been scheduled for Police Chief Steven DiSario. Calling hours will be held on Friday with a funeral Saturday in Columbus. The county coroner says Disario died of a shotgun wound in an alley outside the Pine Kirk Care Center. Medrano died of multiple wounds from both a handgun and a shotgun. 48-year-old nurse's aide Cindy Krantz died of a shotgun wound.  And Hartless died of a self-inflicted shotgun wound.

