Broward County, Florida authorities have identified a second Ohio woman as the fifth person killed in last week's shooting at the Fort Lauderdale Airport.

69-year-old Mary Amzibel was allegedly killed by 26-year-old Esteban Santiago. He is accused of fatally shooting five travelers and wounding six others. He remains jailed without bond. A Senecaville woman was killed and her husband was wounded in the shootings.