Back To School Sales Tax Holiday

If you need to buy some school supplies for the kids or even some new clothes for yourself, this might be the weekend to do it.

You won’t pay sales tax on many items purchased in Ohio because of the state’s sales tax holiday. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles has details.

There's no sales tax on many back to school items under $20, and clothing under $75. Alex Boehnke (Brunka) of the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants says the state's most recent numbers show Ohioans saved $3.3 million on the sales tax holiday in 2015. And Boehnke says customers often purchase items that are not tax free.

“You know they are getting that savings on the text book but they might be buying some food, groceries or other items that are not exempt so we feel that the state does not lose out in this process at all and it’s a win for everyone across the board.”

Because of that, Boehnke disputes the non-partisan Legislative Services Commission's estimates that Ohio will lose $14.7 million dollars in tax revenue this weekend.

Note: The sales tax holiday started this morning at 12:00 a.m. and ends Sunday night at 11:59 p.m.