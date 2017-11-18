WCBE

Bad Weather Delays Opening Of Ramps At 270/23 Interchange On North Side Until Tuesday

By 1 hour ago

Credit dot.state.oh.us

The Ohio Department of Transportation says the opening of some newly reconstructed ramps on I-270 north will now take place on Tuesday.

The ramps at 270 and U.S. Route 23 that are part of the so-called "North Side Mega Fix" were to have opened Saturday morning. ODOT now says bad weather has forced a delay until Tuesday, prior to the morning commute. The ramps to open include those from southbound 23 to westbound 270, and from northbound 23 to westbound 270 and Route 315. The cost of the project was 148 million dollars. It was conducted to improve traffic patterns and ease congestion from exploding population growth in the southern Delaware County area.  
 

Tags: 
Interstate 270
U.S. Route 23
State Route 315
North Side Fix
North Side Mega Fix

Related Content

Update: ODOT Now Says Closed North Outerbelt Ramp Will Reopen Friday Morning

By Jul 7, 2016

The Ohio Department of Transportation now says the closed I-270 southbound ramp to westbound U.S. Route 33 on the north side will reopen tomorrow, weather permitting.

Transportation Budget Includes Proposal To Raise Some Speed Limits

By Mar 17, 2015

State transportation officials kicked off the road construction season yesterday with the announcement of 450-million-dollars in projects for the year. 

Work On "North Side Fix" Continues

By May 16, 2014
Ohio Department of Transportation

The Ohio Department of Transportation says both directions of U.S. Route 23 on Columbus' North side will move tomorrow to temporary pavement to allow crews to work on the next phase of the construction project.

Police Can't Determine Cause Of January Tanker Crash On North Side

By May 13, 2017
gofundme.com

Dublin police investigators have been unable to determine the cause of the gasoline tanker truck crash last January at the exit ramp from U.S. Route 33 East to I-270 North.