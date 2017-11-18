Bad Weather Delays Opening Of Ramps At 270/23 Interchange On North Side Until Tuesday

The Ohio Department of Transportation says the opening of some newly reconstructed ramps on I-270 north will now take place on Tuesday.

The ramps at 270 and U.S. Route 23 that are part of the so-called "North Side Mega Fix" were to have opened Saturday morning. ODOT now says bad weather has forced a delay until Tuesday, prior to the morning commute. The ramps to open include those from southbound 23 to westbound 270, and from northbound 23 to westbound 270 and Route 315. The cost of the project was 148 million dollars. It was conducted to improve traffic patterns and ease congestion from exploding population growth in the southern Delaware County area.

