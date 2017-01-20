Badge Passed Down To Third Generation Columbus Firefighter

A special presentation took place this week within the Columbus Division of Fire.

Mike Foley reports.

Columbus firefighter Lauren Smith Jr. retires today after 28 years of service. But before his final day on the job, he pulled one last prank on his son, who shares the same name and has been with the Columbus division since 1999. Firefighting runs deep in this family. It started with Lauren Smith Sr., a Columbus firefighter from 1948–1978. Senior passed his badge onto Junior, and Junior wanted to hand it down to his son but with a twist. Lauren Smith the third received a letter to appear at a disciplinary hearing. He had a restless night wondering what he did wrong. As he nervously entered the hearing, he realized there was no hearing and quickly began to sob as he saw his dad with Badge #220.

“I was glad to get my dad’s badge and I’m sure my son is glad to get mine and I’m sure he’ll wear it very proudly and won’t be in trouble like he thinks he is.”

“This badge has some great honor behind it. It’s an honor to be able to carry on that badge number especially for us having the same name. To have the same badge my grandfather had means a lot to me. My dad had mentioned in passing that he wanted me to have the badge. I hate that he’s retiring, you kind of feel like you’re losing your best friend.”

Smith Jr. says he’s tried to pass on more than just a badge to his son.

“To always do this job at 105 percent, try to give everything you’ve got and always be prepared for the unexpected. This job, you have to be prepared for just about anything and you can’t worry about everything. You just have to be prepared.”

Smith Jr. says he won’t miss the job as much as the interactions with his colleagues and residents.

“I can remember one run in particular. I took the run and it was an elderly lady sitting in a chair. I knelt down and she looked at my name and says hey Smitty, you haven’t changed a bit over these years. So the people, they do remember us and I hope I made a big change in the city and helped the city."

As for the prank on his son, Smith Jr. says it turned out better than he thought. But he’s also expected his son to get even with him. The Smiths are the first three generations with the same name on the Columbus fire department and the first to carry the same badge - #220.