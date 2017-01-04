Bengals Player Facing Multiple Criminal Charges

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones has pleaded not guilty to assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business and a felony count of harassment with a bodily substance following his arrest Tuesday in Cincinnati.

Bond is set at 37 thousand 500 dollars. Jones says has witnesses to counter the allegations of spitting on a nurse after his arrest and assaulting a security guard at a hotel prior to his arrest. Jones has a long history of legal and disciplinary issues since he began his NFL career in 2005.