WCBE

Bill Would Change Eligibility Rules For Private School Vouchers

By 34 minutes ago

Republican State Senator Matt Huffman
Credit Ohio Public Radio

An Ohio lawmaker wants to change the eligibility rules for people who want to get scholarships from the state to send their kids to certain private schools.

The plan is meant to provide more access for the middle class. Ohio Public Radio's Andy Chow reports.

Republican Senator Matt Huffman of Lima wants to take the state’s various private school voucher programs and combine them into one system. Right now, vouchers go to children in so-called failing school districts, among other considerations.

 

Huffman’s plan would scrap those metrics and just consider income. If a family of four is making less than 200% of the federal poverty level – which is just over $49,000 a year – then the state could provide a voucher of up to $5,000 for K-8 education and $7,500 for high school.

 

Huffman suggests increasing that income level to 400% of poverty – which is a family of four making $96,000 – and the state could provide a reduced voucher of $3,700 for high school.

 

Critics say this would do even more to subsidize private schools and steer away from the original intent of helping families pay for education outside of a failing school district.

 

The vouchers would count towards private schools that are chartered by the state but are not public.

Tags: 
school vouchers
Matt Huffman

Related Content

Trump's Education Secretary Nominee Has Troubled Past In Ohio

By Nov 25, 2016
cnn.com

Ohio school officials and education experts are waiting to see what President-Elect Trump’s choice for Secretary of Education will mean in a state that pioneered school vouchers. 

Kids From 255 Ohio Schools Can Seek Private-School Vouchers

By Jan 21, 2015

The Ohio Department of Education says students from 255 facilities in 31 districts will be eligible for the next round of state-funded scholarships that help youth from consistently underperforming public schools attend private schools. 

State Keeps Increasing Size Of One Voucher Program, Though All Vouchers Have Never Been Claimed

By Ohio Public Radio Apr 28, 2014

The school year is winding down – but some districts and families are preparing for next school year by looking into the state’s school voucher programs. 

Education Activists, Officials Identify Loophole In 3rd Grade Reading Guarantee

By Ohio Public Radio & Alison Holm Mar 10, 2014

Educational advocates are pointing out a discrepancy in  Ohio's third grade reading guarantee.

EdChoice Vouchers Expanded

By Associated Press Aug 12, 2013

The Ohio Department of Education says it received 17 hundred applications for an expansion of a program meant to help students from underperforming public schools attend private schools.