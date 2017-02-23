WCBE

Bill Would Keep Certain Prison Inmates On Parole

Newly proposed legislation would keep on parole Ohio prisoners who commit technical violations like missing mandatory meetings.

The bipartisan legislation announced Wednesday would also allow more offenders to petition to have their records sealed and give judges more discretion when sentencing inmates to parole. The legislation would also put more emphasis in felony sentencing laws on rehabilitation in an effort to keep more nonviolent offenders in the community from the beginning. The proposal is one of a series of efforts to change how Ohio punishes offenders as a way of reducing the state's prison population.

