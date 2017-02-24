Bill Would Prohibit Citations For Vehicles Without Front License Plates

A proposal in the state transportation budget would still require Ohioans to have front license plates, but would allow them to escape being cited if they're parked.

Ohio Public Radio's Karen Kasler explains.

Democratic Representative Alicia Reece of Cincinnati wanted the budget to include the elimination of the front license plate law. She says if this parking provision stays in it’s a start, but she’s also considering joining in on a bill that would make not having a front plate something drivers could be cited for only if they’re pulled over for something else.

“I’m willing to have a compromise, but we gotta have some movement on this. And we need to do it, we need to take action. And that’s why my first thing before dropping a bill is to try to keep pushing in the budget if we can.”

Reece was drawn to the issue after the shooting death of 43-year-old Sam DuBose in 2015. He’d been stopped by a University of Cincinnati police officer for not having a front plate.