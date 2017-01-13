Bipartisan Fight For ACA

As the fight over the Affordable Care Act takes place in Washington D.C., the consequences are being weighed here in Ohio.

Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.

Gov. John Kasich says 700,000 Ohioans have health care now because of Medicaid expansion. It’s unclear whether a repeal of the Affordable Care Act would automatically end Medicaid expansion or whether Congress will try to preserve that. But Kasich credits that expansion, which he had to go around the General Assembly to put in place in Ohio, for helping the state fight what Kasich considers one of its top problems – drug addiction.

“That is the single biggest help to fighting the problem of drugs in this state because the resources are there now to help the local the treatment of mental illness which often times can lead to drug abuse.”

“My colleagues in congress should listen to John Kasich.”

That’s U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, who is urging lawmakers in Washington to proceed slowly to solve problems with the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare as it is commonly called. Brown says many people, including those on Medicare or privately funded health insurance plans, benefit from the federal health care program with prescription drug assistance, preventative services and more.

“People’s lives have been greatly benefitted including those who don’t know the reason they have these extra benefits or this $1000 savings on prescription drugs if you are on Medicare. They might not know that’s the Affordable Care Act.”

Most Republican lawmakers and President-elect Trump want to get rid of Obamacare, saying it is costing businesses and individuals too much. Many prefer taking out those mandates and making it possible for people to set up health care savings accounts.